Champions Manchester City will be facing Newcastle United at home this evening with an aim to progress further. Pep Guardiola's men are flying high once again this season and are actively involved in the Champions League and the Premier League. They defeated Luton Town 2-6 in the previous round but Newcastle United despite the problems, will be a significantly difficult challenge. The Magpies are tenth in the standings and have been inconsistent this term. The FA Cup remains their best bet to secure a high point this season but it will take a sublime effort to win here. Manchester City versus Newcastle United will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:00 PM IST.

Manchester City will be without the services of Jack Grealish and Kevin de Bruyne, which is a major issue for them in attack. Erling Haaland will lead the attack with Phil Foden behind him as the playmaker. Jeremy Doku and Oscar Bobb are likely the two wingers while Mateo Kovacic and Rodri form the double pivot in attack. Julian Alvarez could be pressed into service as needed from the bench.

Anthony Gordon and Dan Burn are likely to miss this contest for Newcastle United due to fitness issues. They join the likes of Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, Callum Wilson, Joelinton, Sandro Tonali and Joe White on the matchday absentee list. Alexander Isak will lead the forward line and he will have Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy for company in the final third.

When is Manchester City vs Newcastle United, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester City and Newcastle United will square off in the quarterfinal clash at the FA Cup 2023-24 on Saturday, March 16. The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England and it will start at 11:00 Pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Newcastle United, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Newcastle United match on the Sony Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Newcastle United, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Newcastle United football match on the SonyLIV app and website. Newcastle United like to create chances and may opt for risks despite playing away from home. Expect the home team to win this tie easily though.

