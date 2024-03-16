There has been a trend of Cristiano Ronaldo receiving chants of 'Messi, Messi' from fans whenever Al-Nassr visits an away stadium during Saudi Pro League 2023-24. On Friday, during the match against Al-Ahli, the chants got paired up with objects thrown from the stands towards Ronaldo. As Cristiano Ronaldo was celebrating his goal with his teammates, a water bottle thrown from the stands, originally targeting Ronaldo, hit one of his teammates Otavio in the head. 'Let's Go Team!!' Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After He Scores 50th Goal For Al-Nassr Powering Them to Victory Against Al-Ahli in Saudi Pro League 2023-24 (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo's Teammate Otavio Hit On Head With Water Bottle

