Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2019-20 Live Streaming: Manchester City will host Newcastle United in the latest round of Premier League 2019-20 Fixtures. The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium on July 8, 2020 (Wednesday). Pep Guardiola will be looking for a response from his side after their defeat against Southampton on Sunday. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Manchester City vs Newcastle United can scroll down below for more details. MCI vs NEW Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20.

The two teams met last month in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where Manchester City emerged as 2-0 victors, courtesy of goals from Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne. Pep Guardiola will be expecting a similar kind of performance from his team after their loss against the Saints, which saw them fall 23 points behind leaders Liverpool. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Barcelona Captain Would Be Tempted to Join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Says Rivaldo.

Newcastle United are yet to lose a Premier League game since the competition's resumption from coronavirus suspension. Steve Bruce’s men are on a six-game unbeaten run in the league which includes a victory over Champions League chasing Sheffield United. The Magpies will surely prove to be a tough test for Man City but the departing champions are expected to take all three points due to their incredible home record.

When is Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time Venue

Manchester City vs Newcastle United match in EPL 2019-20 will be played at the Etihad Stadium on July 8, 2020 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled timing of 10:30 pm IST.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcasting partner of Premier League 2019-20 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD to catch the live action of Manchester City vs Newcastle United.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can also watch the live streaming of Manchester City vs Newcastle United on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be streaming the Premier League 2019-20 game live for its fans in India.

