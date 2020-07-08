Phil Foden of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Port Vale at Etihad Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo Credits: Getty)

Manchester City (MCI) will take on Newcastle United (NEW) in the latest round of Premier League 2019-20 fixtures. MCI vs NEW clash will take place at the Etihad Stadium on July 8, 2020 (Wednesday). Pep Guardiola’s men will be looking for a win to consolidate the second place against the Magpies who sit comfortably in 12th. Fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs Newcastle United can scroll down below. Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Refuses to Comment on Future Targets, Wishes for Lionel Messi to Remain at Barcelona.

Manchester City are back on their home patch for this game after suffering yet another defeat on the road as they succumbed to a 1-0 loss against a stubborn Southampton side. Pep Guardiola’s men will be looking for a response in this game and will be without Sergio Aguero, who is will miss the game because of injury. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Barcelona Captain Would Be Tempted to Join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Says Rivaldo.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United came back twice against West Ham in their previous game to earn an equal share of points. Steve Bruce will be looking to show the same character against the former champions but will have to do it on a ground where they don’t have a particularly good record. There are doubts over Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron participation in the game.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Ederson (MCI) must be the player in your goal.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Aymeric Laporte (MCI), Kyle Walker (MCI) and Fabian Schar (NEW) can be picked in your defence.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Phil Foden (MCI), Riyad Mahrez (MCI), Matt Ritchie (NEW) and Jonjo Shelvey (NEW) can be selected in your midfield.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Raheem Sterling (MCI), Gabriel Jesus (MCI) and Dwight Gayle (NEW) must be your forwards.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ederson (MCI), Aymeric Laporte (MCI), Kyle Walker (MCI), Fabian Schar (NEW), Phil Foden (MCI), Riyad Mahrez (MCI), Matt Ritchie (NEW), Jonjo Shelvey (NEW), Raheem Sterling (MCI), Gabriel Jesus (MCI) and Dwight Gayle (NEW).

Raheem Sterling (MCI) must be named as the captain of your team while Phil Foden (MCI) can be named as the vice-captain.

