Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Manchester City will be at home to Tottenham Hotspur this evening, with Pep Guardiola’s men looking to build on their fabulous win over Wolves on Matchday week 1. The former English champions are motivated to wrestle the title away from the winners Liverpool this term and that means getting off to a dominating start. They have a change in personnel this campaign and that has brought about a change in their playing style. Opponents Tottenham Hotspur had a good win over Burnley last time out, but the challenge on hand today is of a different level. Manchester City versus Tottenham Hotspur will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 5:00 PM IST. Will Erling Haaland Play Tonight in Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur English Premier League 2025-26 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Star Striker Featuring in Starting XI.

Ederson Moraes, Rodri, and Phil Foden are fit and available for selection for Manchester City, but the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Mateo Kovacic, and Savinho are ruled out due to injuries. Oscar Bobb and Omar Marmoush will be deployed on the wings with Erling Haaland as the central striker. Nico Gonzalez and Bernardo Silva will form the double pivot in central midfield.

Thomas Frank will be sweating on the fitness of Destiny Udogie, who is still recovering from a knee injury. Yves Bissouma, James Maddison, Bryan Gil, Kota Takai, and Dejan Kulusevski all miss out for the visitors due to fitness issues. Micky van de Ven is a key player for the side in defence and he has an important role to play in this game. Brennan Johnson and Mohammed Kudus will take charge of the attacking play with Richarlison up top. Portugal Defender Ruben Dias Extends Manchester City Contract Till 2029 (Watch Video).

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Details

Match Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Date Saturday, August 22 Time 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Etihad Stadium, Manchester Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Manchester City will lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, August 22. The Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match is set to be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and it starts at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur , Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels. For Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

JioHotstar, Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Manchester City will be tested in this battle, but in the end, the hosts shall prevail.

