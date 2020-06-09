Manchester United Built on Players Coming Through the Youth System: Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manchester, June 9: Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pointed towards the rich history of players coming through the ranks and making it big at Manchester United and stated that their youth system remains an integral part of their on field success. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Scott Mctominay, Jesse Lingard and Andreas Perreira have worked their way from the academy to first team in recent times and Solksjaer revealed few others could be upgraded to first team soon.

"I think we've always been built on youth and young players coming through and there's always going to be one or two special kids coming through the youth system at Manchester United," Solksjaer said during an online interaction with Shiv Nadar Foundation in a video uploaded on their YouTube channel. "We do have a couple who I'm sure that we will see in the next couple of years. Manchester City Fans Mock Ole Gunnar Solskjaer After Their Team Thrash Man United 3-1 in Carabao Cup Semis, Angry Netizens Too Slam Red Devils Manager.

"I don't want to put pressure on them in giving the names now because I don't think it's fair but there's a few that we believe are going to make it as first-team players at Manchester United," he added. Solksjaer also spoke about the current squad and stated he wants to see them reflect his own personality.

Under Solksjaer, Manchester United have invested heavily in young British players with Harry Maguire, Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka coming in last summer. Portuguese sensation Bruno Fernandes joined in the January transfer window.

"I did feel that I was professional and did feel privileged to play for Manchester United," Solksjaer said. "I wouldn't be able to look at myself if I didn't know I'd given everything for my teammates and my manager. "That's what I also now look for in players that we sign or we bring up from the youth team. You have to have a good personality and that you are professional because one rotten apple in the basket will make the others rotten," he added.