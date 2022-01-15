Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the news for his recent interview where he hinted about how the players at Manchester United did not appreciate criticism. Furthermore, he had said that the team should end the season by being in the top three. The statements were applauded by fans and they wanted CR7 to take up the role of the captain. Now, it seems that the Red Devils have made a decision about the same. Harry Maguire is currently donning the armband. Cristiano Ronaldo Hints Manchester United Players Can't Accept Criticism, Says 'If You Don’t Want My Help, do Your Job’.

Ahead of their EPL 2021-22 game against Aston Villa, Manchester United said that presently he sees no reason why Harry Maguire cannot continue being the captain. "As long as Harry is playing he will be the captain. And if he’s not playing then someone else will have to be the captain. This can change from game to game just depending on who is playing." The team has many players including David de Gea and Edinson Cavani who could take up the role. According to the German manager, there are many role models in the team who are not only doing good in the training but also have proven themselves during the games.

Ralf Rangnick did not question Ronaldo's comments and said that in order to speak about CR7's comments, he will have to speak to understand what mentality means. The German assured that he is in touch with the players on regular basis and even evaluates their performances. "We have so many top, talented players and it brings me back to what Cristiano said, we have to work and develop as a team together and if it’s necessary to speak in a very direct manner to the boys it helps a lot, even in the locker room," he said. Talking about Ronaldo, he might not feature in the match against Aston Villa due to a hip injury.

