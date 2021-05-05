Manchester United are looking to sign a star player next summer and have identified Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane as their primary target. The Englishman is one of the best forwards in the league and has been on the radar of the record champions for some time and given the uncertainty at Spurs at the moment, the striker could be persuaded with a promise of challenging for more trophies. Roma Names Jose Mourinho as Head Coach Ahead of 2021-22 Season.

According to The Sun, Manchester United owners, The Glazers, are ready to sanction a £90million bid for the Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. It is also understood that this move is an attempt to quash the anger of fans towards them by signing a world-class goal-scorer, something the club currently lacks.

Manchester United’s results have improved this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but lack of ruthlessness in front of the goal is still missing in the team and the Norwegian manager, who is in need of a prolific striker, could get his man in England’s top marksman Harry Kane, who is the current leading scorer in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur on several occasions have said that selling their star player is not an option, but with the club looking to rebuild in the summer following the sacking of Jose Mourinho, sticking to this stance may not be easy for the North Londoners to keep.

Harry Kane has been the best player at Spurs for some years but the club’s lack of success at the domestic and European stage may persuade the striker to find other options. Kane, who has 31 goals and 16 assists this season, said in March he wants team honours, something he might not be able to achieve at Spurs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2021 11:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).