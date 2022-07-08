Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Ajax duo Antony and Lisandro Martinez, according to MEN Sports. It is understood that the English outfit have found a breakthrough in talks with the players' camps and reached verbal agreement with the two promising youngsters. Both the players are top targets of Manchester United in this summer window as the English side are looking to bolster their all three fronts under the new coach, Erik Ten Hag. Cristiano Ronaldo Will Not Travel With Manchester United For Pre-Season Tour Amid Transfer Rumours: Report

In a bid to compete for all possible trophy in the next season, United are in talks with plenty of promising players to boost their confidence which was lost in the last season due to a trophy less calendar year and failure in UEFA Champions League qualification. Amid all this, United are battling at another font to keep their talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo who is desperate to leave Old Trafford this summer. Manchester United Transfer News: Antony Close To Securing Old Trafford Move

However, after almost completing two signings already in the form of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and Cristian Eriksen from Brentford, Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Ajax duo Antony and Lisandro Martinez, MEN Sports reported. Many are of the view that United would easily get those promising stars this summer due to a good relationship between Erik Ten Hag and both the players which were formed during the Red Devils' coach's stint at Ajax. The English club will reportedly start talking with Ajax the complete the transfers of the duo in the coming days.

