It seems that Manchester United have zeroed in on picking their new coach for next season as reports have surfaced claiming that the club interviewed Erik Hen Tag for the role. Hen Tag, currently Ajax's manager, has been a frontrunner for the top job at Manchester United and it seems now that he could be the new Red Devils' boss after reports of him being interviewed earlier this week by the club, surfaced. Noted Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed this development and also stated that Manchester United would consider other factors and interview other prospective candidates for the head coach's role. Cristiano Ronaldo Focused on 2022 FIFA World Cup With Portugal Set To Take On Turkey in Qualifier, Read CR7's Message on Instagram

See His Tweet:

Manchester United have interviewed Erik ten Hag, confirmed as per @ChrisWheelerDM@SamiMokbel81_DM. Meeting took place this week. 🔴 #MUFC Man Utd are happy with his English level - but final decision will involve many factors. The board will interview other candidates too. pic.twitter.com/J3iwFA2DVe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 23, 2022

According to reports, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino and Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui are also being considered for the job. Following a torrid run of results, United parted ways with club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as head coach and handed over reigns of the club to Ralf Rangnick. United did show signs of improvement under the German but have lost all opportunities of winning a trophy this season.

Their latest result was a loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on March 16 at Old Trafford, which saw them being knocked out of the competition. However, Manchester United have an opportunity of getting something out of what has been a difficult season by finishing within the top four in the Premier League. But that would take some doing as they have to fend off some serious competition from the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2022 09:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).