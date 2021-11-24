Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he is committed to Paris Saint-Germain amidst several reports linking him to Manchester United that surfaced a few days ago. Manchester United acted swiftly to dismiss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the head coach following an embarrassing 1-4 loss to Watford in the Premier League and ever since his departure, Pochettino has been highly favoured to the one to take up the top job at Old Trafford. But the Argentine has responded to all the rumours and reports, stating that he is focused in Paris. Manchester United Make Mauricio Pochettino Top Target To Replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer As Head Coach

“I am happy in Paris. I know the city well both as a player and a coach, I have always lived in this type of situation," Pochettino said, while talking to reporters ahead of his side's clash Champions League clash against Manchester City. " Things happen and it's not my responsibility. What I’m going to say if you ask me is that I’m happy in Paris. I am focused. I am very focused on football. I am not a child. I spend my whole life playing football and now being a coach. We are in a business where the rumours are there. I completely understand what is going on."

He further added that such reports don't distract him and that he would honour his contract at the Parc des Princes. “This type of thing cannot distract (us). The rumours are there and we need to live with that. This is what we are living. We need to be focused. I am so happy in PSG. For tomorrow, we are so focused on trying to get the best result we can. I thought I made it clear. I have a contract until 2023. This season & next. I am happy with PSG. It is a fact. It is not up for debate. I am happy in Paris," the 49-year old added.

Pochettino earlier managed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and was dismissed by them after a series of disappointing results in the 2019-20 season. He was heavily linked to a move at Old Trafford but Manchester United were happy with the way Ole worked with the team as an interim manager and handed him the full-time responsibility.

