Cristiano Ronaldo is the owner of yet another record as the Portugal star was named the highest international goal scorer after IFFHS (International Federation of Football History & Statistics) released the rankings in men's football. Ronaldo, with 270 goals so far, leads the standings followed by his rival Lionel Messi, at 235. Robert Lewandowski and Gerd Muller are third and fourth respectively with 178 and 137 strikes, respectively. These goals are a combination of goals for the national team as well as for clubs in both continental and global football. Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Rolls Royce As Christmas Gift from Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, See How Portugal Star’s Family Celebrated X-Mas Day 2022! (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo New Record!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Portugal (@portugal)

