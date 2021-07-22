Manchester United are preparing for the exit of Paul Pogba and have already lined up a replacement for the midfielder in Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka. There are growing concerns in the United camp that the Frenchman could be on his way out of Old Trafford after signing for the club in 2016. The world cup winner has struggled at the English club failing to produce the performances from his Juventus days, which saw him earn a record transfer for the Red Devils. PSG Looking To Sign Paul Pogba On Discount Fee.

According to the Sun, Manchester United have lined up Leon Goretzka as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba is to leave the club. The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and has given no indication of extending his stay with the likes of PSG hoping to lure the midfielder away from the record English champions.

Leon Goretzka finds himself in a similar position as his deal with Bayern Munich runs out next season and is yet to reach an agreement with the club to extend his stay. The former Schalke star could be available for free next year or can be sold at a cheaper price by the German champions if he doesn’t renew his contract. Manchester United Transfer News: Raphael Varane Wants a Move To English Giants.

It is understood that Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Leon Goretzka’s case and are ready to make a move for the midfielder as a replacement for Paul Pogba. The German also has other suitors as Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly keen on the Bayern man but United’s interest appears to be the strongest.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly wants a new midfielder in the team with Rennes youngster Eduardo Camavinga and Wolves’ Ruben Neves in discussion among the United hierarchy. The Red Devils have shown great desire in the transfer market, with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane's deals likely to be finalised in the coming weeks.

