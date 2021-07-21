Paris Saint Germain, who already have been very much active in the transfer window are looking to add more quality to their team as the Parisian giants are contemplating a move for Manchester United star Paul Pogba. The Frenchman joined the Premier League side in 0216 for a record fee but since has failed to live up to the expectations with lack of form and injuries keeping him out of the first team for the most time. Manchester United Agree Deal For Jadon Sancho Transfer From Borussia Dortmund.

According to the Mirror, Paris Saint Germain are looking to sign Paul Pogba for a discount price as the Frenchman enters his final year of contract at Manchester United. The midfielder is yet to sign a new deal and due to the reluctance, the record English champions might be forced to off-load the world cup winner in the summer instead of losing him for free next year. Manchester United Transfer News: Raphael Varane Wants a Move To English Giants.

It is understood that negotiations between Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola and Paris Saint Germain are moving in the right direction with the midfielders also looking for an exit from Old Trafford. The Parisians believe that a fee of around £50million will be enough for Manchester United to let go of the player and are working on player sales to raise funds for the move.

Manchester United are yet to put an exact transfer fee on Paul Pogba but might accept a decent bid for the midfielder as he is in the final year of his deal at the club and the Red Devils risk losing him for a nominal fee o January or even for fee in the next summer window.

Paris Saint Germain have already started an impressive rebuild at the club with Paul Pogba adding further competition for places. The Parisians have signed Euro 2020 winning keeper Gianluigi Donarumma along with Sergio Ramos and Gini Wijnaldum on a free transfer in addition to a highly-rated right back in Achraf Hakimi.

