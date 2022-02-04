Manchester United’s January Deadline Day transfer fans were thrown into disarray with the arrest of forward Mason Greenwood. The Red Devils sent midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan to Everton for the remainder of the season but Jesse Lingard, who was also on his way out of the club, eventually ended up staying put after Greenwood was suspended by the Red Devils for an indefinite amount of time. Mason Greenwood Released on Bail After Arrest for Allegations of Rape and Assault by Girlfriend Harriet Robson.

Mason Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United on Sunday after his girlfriend Harriet Robson released photos and videos accusing the footballer of domestic violence. The England international was then arrested over charges of alleged rape and sexual assault and was later taken into custody on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill. Mason Greenwood Tightens Security Around His Mansion After Getting Bail from Jail, Will Reportedly Shell Out £14,000-a-Month (See Pics).

The Englishman has reportedly been released on bail after the arrest but remains suspended by Manchester United. This forced the Premier League giants to change their January window transfer strategy which played a part in Jesse Lingard’s failed loan move to Newcastle United said club interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

When asked about Lingard’s failed move ahead of the Middlesbrough game, the German boss said 'It was two things. One thing was obviously that we had a problem with Mason Greenwood and being without a player for the time being that has played regularly in the last couple of weeks. And on the other hand, the club couldn't find an agreement with any other club.'

Jesse Lingard will not be a part of the team dynamic for the FA Cup encounter against Middlesbrough as he has been given the weekend off after the failed move but will return to the squad next week. However, Paul Pogba could play a part on Saturday after recovering from a thigh injury, Rangnick hinted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2022 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).