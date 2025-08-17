Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Manchester United begin their new season against the mighty Arsenal at home with manager Ruben Amorim gearing up for a make or break campaign. The Red Devils had their worst season in the Premier League era when they finished 15th while also losing out in the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur. The team is looking to build a new pattern of play with fresh faces in the squad and it is time they start delivering. Their opponents Arsenal have come close to lifting the title on several occasion but always fall short at the end, something that will need to change this term.Wolves 0-4 Manchester City, Premier League 2025–26: Erling Haaland Scores Brace as Cityzens Start Season With Dominant Win.

Benjamin Sesko, the new Manchester United forward, is a key player for the team as he looks to get the goals for the Red Devils. Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha will be the two playmakers behind him with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes as the two central midfielders. Patrick Dorgu and Diogo Dalot are the pick for the wingback role.

Viktor Gyokeres, the former Sporting Lisbon star, will be playing the lone striker up top for Arsenal and comes up against his former boss. Martin Odegaard will be the playmaker in this side with Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi forming the double pivot in central midfield. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will use their pace and trickery to put stress on the United backline.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Match Details

Match Manchester United vs Arsenal Date Sunday, August 17 Time 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Old Trafford Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

In a blockbuster clash, Manchester United will take on Arsenal in their Premier League 2025-26 opener on Sunday, August 17. The Manchester United vs Arsenal match is set to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester and start at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Premier League 2025-26: Late Surge from Federico Chiesa, Mohamed Salah Powers Liverpool to 4-2 Win over Bournemouth in Season Opener.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Manchester United vs Arsenal live telecast viewing option is likely to be available on the Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For Man United vs Arsenal online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Manchester United’s new players are still adapting to their new club, and this could well prove to be the club’s downfall in this tie.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2025 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).