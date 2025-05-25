Manchester United will end a harrowing season with a home tie against Aston Villa this evening, with the Red Devils likely to undergo a mammoth change in squad next term. The club lost the Europa League final at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur and for the first time in many years, there is no European football at Old Trafford. Their opponents, Aston Villa, on the other hand, have a crucial battle coming up as they look to finish in the top five. The Villans start the day at the 6th spot but level on points with rivals Chelsea and Newcastle United, who are all in the fray. This high-octane clash is generating a lot of buzz. Manchester United versus Aston Villa will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 8:30 PM IST. Manchester United To Face Further Losses of Millions of Euros Following UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Final Match Defeat Against Tottenham Hotspur.

Alejandro Garnacho is all set to leave Manchester United, with boss Ruben Amorim falling out with the youngster. He will not be part of the matchday squad. Victor Lindelof is set to leave too but will get an opportunity to bow out in style with a place in the starting eleven. Manuel Ugarte and Christian Eriksen will be deployed in midfield with Bruno Fernandes and Joshua Zirkzee as the attacking midfielders. Chido Obi-Martin will be the player leading the attacking line.

Marcus Rashford is ineligible to play against his parent club and will miss out for Aston Villa. Marco Asensio will play the no 10 role with Ollie Watkins as the striker. Morgan Rogers and John McGinn will be deployed on the wings. Amadou Onana and Boubacar Kamara will be the two box-to-box midfielders, looking to break up opposition play. Manchester United Defender Brandon Williams' Jail Term Suspended Over High-Speed Car Crash.

When is Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United will lock horns with Aston Villa in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, May 25. The Manchester United vs Aston Villa match is set to be played at Old Trafford, Manchester and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast the EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Manchester United vs Aston Villa live telecast will likely be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Manchester United vs Aston Villa online viewing options are listed below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Manchester United are not able to play good football at the moment and they will succumb to yet another defeat.

