Manchester United’s pre-season has been far from perfect with the majority of the first-team stars on holiday after a grueling last season with club and country. The Red Devils as a result have not had the kind of results the fan were hoping for but they can still end things on a high with a win against Everton. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had a relatively decent transfer market with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane added to the squad. Everton are managed by Rafael Benitez, who makes a comeback in the English top-flight football with the Toffees. Jadon Sancho Unveiled as a Manchester United Player, See Pictures.

Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and David De Gea return to the United back line to add stability. Axel Tuanzebe and Teden Mengi will return to the bench with the former likely to move to Aston Villa before the end of the season. Jesse Lingard is back in the scheme of things for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and could start on the left with Dan James on the opposite flank. Mason Greenwood will lead the attack for Manchester United with Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial not yet match fit.

Demarai Gray joined Everton after a short spell in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen and the young winger could trouble Manchester United with his pace and trickery. Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic are the other notable signings that could have an impact on the club this season. Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are likely to be given some more time off after a busy summer.

When is Manchester United vs Everton, Club Friendly Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United vs Everton pre-season match will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on August 07, 2021 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to begin at 05;15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Everton, Club Friendly Football Match?

Fans will not be able to watch the Manchester United vs Everton friendly match on their TV channels as there are no official broadcasters of the game.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Everton, Club Friendly Football Match?

Fans can cath the Manchester United vs Everton, friendly match action on inline platforms. Fans can tune into MUTV to wacth the live streaming but need to buy a subscription forst.

Manchester United fans will have to wait for Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to start until maybe their second game of the season. Other key players like Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba should feature though against Everton.

