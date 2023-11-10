Sports News | Tottenham and Brazil Forward Richarlison Has Groin Surgery

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Tottenham forward Richarlison has undergone surgery on his groin, the club said.

Agency News PTI| Nov 10, 2023 10:18 AM IST
Sports News | Tottenham and Brazil Forward Richarlison Has Groin Surgery

London, Nov 10 (AP) Tottenham forward Richarlison has undergone surgery on his groin, the club said.

The Brazil international spoke this week of issues in that area of his body.

Tottenham did not say how long Richarlison would be out of action, but that he would immediately start his rehabilitation with the club's medical staff before “returning to training in the coming weeks.”

Richarlison has struggled for goals this season, despite Spurs' impressive start to the Premier League campaign. He has only scored twice and is on a seven-game barren run for club and country.

He was an unused substitute for Monday's 4-1 loss against Chelsea. (AP)

