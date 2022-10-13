Manchester United hosts Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 fixture. This is a Group E encounter of the Europa League. Manchester United have thus far have played three and won two, lost one. Man Utd are placed second on the Group E points table. Omonia Nicosia, on the other hand, are on last spot with three back to back defeats. Meanwhile, for Manchester United vs Omonia live streaming online and India telecast details, you can scroll down. Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Catalans on the Brink of Exit Despite Robert Lewandowski's Brace (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

In the previous meeting between these two sides, Manchester United emerged victorious 3-2. And it was Marcus Rashford's brace that helped Man Utd seal victory in an otherwise close encounter. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo starts for the game alongside Bruno Fernandes, Rashford and Antony.

When is Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium. The game will be held on October 14, 2022 (Friday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UEL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Europa League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

