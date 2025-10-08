UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Manchester United will play their first game of the group stage of the UEFA Women’s Champions League against Valrenega at home. The team heads into the game on the back of a draw with defending English champions Chelsea and that would have given them a real lift. Manchester United had to mark their way through to qualifiers to reach this stage and they will now look to make it count. Norway based Valerenga are second in their domestic league and there is no dearth in quality in the squad and they will be up for this clash. Manchester United versus Valerenga will start at 12:30 AM IST. Former England Forward Michael Owen Surprised by Arsenal Fan Base in India; India Cricketer Sanju Samson Confesses Love for Liverpool (Watch Video).

Julia Zigiotti Olme and Ella Toone are the attacking midfielders for Manchester United, slotting in behind striker Elisabeth Terland. Hinata Miyazawa is the preferred pick for the home team to be the defensive midfielder. Her main task will be to act as the cover for the backline while also providing the crucial forward passes. Maya Le Tissier and Dominique Janssen will form the centre back pairing for the team.

Karena Saevik and Elise Thorsnes will form the strike partnership for the visiting Valerenga. Stine Brekken will be the attacking playmaker with Tilde Lindwall and Naina Maria Inauen in the box to box midfield role. The duo will need to track their runners in the central areas and help out their team defensively.

Manchester United vs Valerenga, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Details

Match Manchester United vs Valerenga, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 Date Thursday, October 9 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Leigh Sports Village Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is Manchester United vs Valerenga, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Match? Check Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United will lock horns with Valerenga in their opening fixture in the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, October 9. The Manchester United vs Valerenga match will be played at Leigh Sports Village, and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Valerenga, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26?

Unfortunately, there will be no UEFA Women's Champions League live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Manchester United vs Valerenga UWCL live telecast on any TV channel. For Manchester United vs Valerenga UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 online viewing options, read below. Cristano Ronaldo Opens Insparya Hair Loss Clinic in Riyadh, Says 'Saudi Arabia is Like My Second Home'.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Valerenga, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26. Those on the lookout for Manchester United vs Valerenga UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 live streaming can watch it on the FanCode app and website, but will need to have either a match pass that costs Rs 19 or a tour pass that is worth Rs 99. Manchester United at home should have enough quality about them to secure a routine victory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2025 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).