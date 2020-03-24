Manchester United's Juan Mata, David de Gea Among Football Stars Impressed With Kid Doing Goalkeeping Drills While in Isolation

Juan Mata and David de Gea (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Coronavirus outbreak has brought the entire sporting world to a halt as various competitions have been either cancelled or suspended until further notice. People have been advised to stay inside their homes as a precautionary measure in order to prevent the spread of COVID 19. With the world in self-isolation, a video of a young kid developing his own training regime has gone viral and caught the attention of various football players leaving them in the awe of the teenager. Jose Mourinho Donates Food to Self-Isolating Elderly in London Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Sarah-Jayne Tobin posted a video of her kid working on his goalkeeping skills with a unique practising drill to get better while the entire country is in lockdown. Several football players were left impressed with the youngster’s determination and offered to train with him when the curfew is lifted. Manchester United stars Juan Mata, David de Gea, football legend Peter Schmeichel and even Premier League champions Manchester City praised the kid. Wayne Rooney Believes Current Season Should Be Finished, Says Liverpool Deserve the Premier League 2019-20 Title.

Juan Mata

One day, if he wants, and when all this is over, I would like to practice my freeckicks with him on goal! What do you think? 🙌 https://t.co/Brl6omumf4 — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) March 23, 2020

David de Gea

Peter Schmeichel

Nothing, not even an evil virus like the CONVID-19 should stop a talented goalkeeper from working on getting better. Well done young man👏👏 https://t.co/0od38Z2EMt — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) March 23, 2020

Manchester City

This kid is A-MA-ZING!! https://t.co/dJbkw75v23 — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 23, 2020

Ben Foster

What a legend!!!! I don’t know how we’re gonna be able to do it but I’m gonna have to put a training session on for ya!!!! Keep going mate I love it👌👌👍👍👏👏 — Ben Foster (@BenFoster) March 23, 2020

Grace Moloney

love this 🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Grace Moloney (@gracemoloney) March 23, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge effect in the UK are close to 7,000 cases have been recorded in the country with the death toll rising to 335. The impact of COVID-19 is substantial as according to recent reports, more than 380,000 people have been tested positive for the virus with around 17,000 losing their lives.