Football fans must brace themselves as Bayern Munich are all set to take on Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the finals of UEFA Champions League 2019-20. The match will take place at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on August 24 (Sunday night). The two heavyweights have been in staggering form, and a great contest is on the cards. PSG will aim to defy the odds by becoming the European champions for the first time while Manuel Neuer and Co will fight for their sixth title. Well, Bayern Munich have been invincible in the tournament and are also touted as the favourites to clinch the prestigious title. However, the fact didn’t restrict them from sweating out ahead of the summit clash. PSG vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head Record.

The official Twitter page of Bayern Munich shared some pictures from their side’s training sessions in which Serge Gnabry, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies and other FCB players practising hard. In the snaps, Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka can be seen polishing their skills. In contrast, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, David Alaba and Jerome Boateng were seen stretching out ahead of the all-important game. “Time to start getting loose before the big one!” wrote Bayern Munich while sharing the pictures on the micro-blogging website. Have a look. PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League Final: Quick Stats You Need to Know Ahead of UCL 2019–20 Summit Clash.

View Pic:

Robert Lewandowski has been the standout performer for the German Giants in the ongoing tournament, and PSG must be aware of his prowess. Other than him, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry and captain Manuel Neuer and been in good touch in the gala tournament. Well, Bayern Munich might step into the summit clash favourites. However, they can’t afford to take the French Giants lightly who have thrashed many prominent clubs in the tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2020 07:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).