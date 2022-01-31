Mason Greenwood's shocking acts of assault and violence has rocked the football world. A day ago, his girlfriend, Harriet Robson shared disturbing pictures and audio recordings of his abuse and now, her father has released a statement on this issue, which, quite frankly, has not gone down well with netizens. Reacting to his daughter revealing harrowing details of the abuse by the young footballer, Robson's father reportedly was quoted by The Mail, saying, "The first thing we knew about this was at 6 am this morning. It is dreadful. I’m just coming to terms with it all. As a father, you don’t want to know things like that happening to your daughter. The police have been round and she has made a statement to them." Mason Greenwood's Girlfriend Harriet Robson Physical Abuse Controversy: Fans Slam Manchester United Star, Say ‘His Career is Over’

However, it's what he said next that seemed to have angered the netizens. He added, "She has told us her phone has been hacked. We told her to take it down, which she has done but it’s out there now so it is too late. She is devastated because she didn’t want it released. We have known him since the under 21s. He has been part of our family for two or three years. Their relationship has not been good for the last few months. She is completely devastated by it all. They were very much in love and have been together for a while. The police are dealing with it now."

It seems from his statement that Robson's dad is trying to maintain a neutral stand, or even sympathize with Greenwood and not take into account the violence he inflicted on his daughter. And this has irked netizens. Following this statement, angry netizens took to Twitter to hit out at Harriet Robson's dad for his comments. Mason Greenwood’s Girlfriend Harriet Robson Releases Voice Notes of Manchester United Footballer Threatening Her (View Instagram Stories)

Here Are Some of the Reactions:

'Very Difficult' Indeed

Very difficult reading about what Mason Greenwood has done and I cannot imagine the emotional trauma Harriet Robson has been through and is still going through and Christ on earth her Dad's statement must be making her feel even worse. — RZR OUT NOW (@lagumtherapper) January 30, 2022

This Twitter User Seemed To Be Very Angry:

If I had a daughter and this happened to her.. I’d want Mason Greenwood’s legs broken.. I wouldn’t be asking my daughter to hide the truth and saying he was “part of the family” Her dad needs to give his head a wobble #masongreenwood pic.twitter.com/aRCbN0fxDe — Sam Irons (@DJSamIrons) January 30, 2022

'Coverup Operation'

Imagine your own dad doing operation coverup for mason greenwood simply because he wants to keep his box seats at old Trafford — ELLA T 🦦 (@ellatrow_) January 30, 2022

Both Are Same!

Mason Greenwood and Harriet’s dad are both the same. One conducted the act and the other is tryna belittle the situation. Some men are absolute trash. — Shah (@shaha_2901) January 31, 2022

See This Tweet:

harriet robson’s dad seems to care more about mason greenwood’s money than his own daughters traumatic experiences — laur (@Iaurynmarie) January 30, 2022

After Robson's pictures and audio clips went viral on social media, Manchester United reportedly released a statement saying that Greenwood would not be part of training or any match until further notice. Later, reports also surfaced that the young English striker was arrested.

