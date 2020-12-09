Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyi FC are all set to take on each other in the Indian Super League 2020-21 at the GMC Stadium. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming of the match but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. So this is the first time in the ISL 2020-21 that the two teams are facing each other. Mumbai City FC is on the number one of the ISL 2020-21 points table as they have won three games out of four. One of them ended up with a draw.

Chennaiyin FC on the other hand, the team enters the match with a 1-0 loss against the Bengaluru FC. Chennaiyin FC sits on number eight of the points table with one win, one loss and the same number of draws. So they have been fairly inconsistent in the tournament so far. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When is Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in GMC Stadium. on December 09, 2020 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can live telecast the Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. So fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action of the match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans unable to follow live telecast of Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on television can watch the game live online. Disney+Hotstar, OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the BFC vs NEUFC match online for the fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also catch the action live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream. Stay tuned to space for more updates on the game.

