MCFC vs JFC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 6 Football Match

Mumbai City will aim to consolidate their position in the top four when they host Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20. A win at the Marina Arena on February 06, 2020 (Thursday) will not only strengthen Mumbai City’s ambitions of qualifying for the playoffs but also knock Jamshedpur FC out of the contention for the playoffs in ISL 6. Mumbai City came out on top when both these teams met earlier in ISL 2019-20 with Reynier Fernandes’ 56th-minute strike proving to be the difference for Mumbai City in the 2-1 win. Meanwhile, fans who play fantasy games like Dream11 can find all tips and team suggestions to build a strong Dream11 fantasy team for the Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC (MCFC vs JFC) clash on this page. Mumbai City FC Vs Jamshedpur FC - Live Football Score.

Sergio Castel’s return from injury has been timely for Jamshedpur FC with the Spaniard playing a key role into guiding Antonio Iriondo’s side to their first win in seven matches. But since then Jamshedpur have succumbed to heavy defeats against Chennaiyin FC (1-4) and ATK (0-3) putting their playoffs chances of into serious jeopardy. Mumbai, on the other, will miss defender Subhasish Bose who sustained an injury in the team’s 0-1 victory over NorthEast United in their last ISL 6 fixture. Mumbai City have also traded Souvik Chakrabarti to Hyderabad FC but Pratik Chaudhari is fit and is set to start again. Mumbai Aim for Three Points to Maintain Top-Four Spot.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Amrinder Singh (MCFC) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Pratik Chaudhari (MCFC), Robin Gurung (JFC) and Sarthak Golui (MCFC) will be the defenders. We will be going with three defenders for this encounter as both teams are blessed with some talented attackers.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Aitor Monroy (JFC) is the best available midfielder among players in these teams and should be the first pick. He should also be appointed the vice-captain. The other midfielders, who will accompany him are Rowlin Borges (MCFC), Raynier Fernandes (MCFC) and Francisco Medina Luna (JFC). Lune is also known as Piti.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forward – Modou Sougou (MCFC) is suspended for this match. Sergio Castel (JFC), Mohamed Larbi (MCFC) and Amine Chermiti (MCFC) should be picked as the three attackers.

Mumbai City are currently ranked fourth in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 points table with 23 points from 15 matches and a win at home against a struggling Jamshedpur side will further consolidate their position. Jamshedpur FC, on the other, are in must-win situations and anything less than a win will decrease their chances of making the top four. Both teams have three matches remaining, Jamshedpur FC are placed seventh.