Manchester City (MCI) will take on rivals Manchester United (MUN) in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. The MCI vs MUN clash will be played at the Etihad Stadium on March 07, 2021 (Sunday). The teams have a huge gap between them in the table but will be looking for a win in the derby. Meanwhile, fans searching for MCI vs MUN Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below for more details. Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India.

Manchester City are the outright leaders in Premier League and will be looking to extend the gap at the top of the table even further by getting the better of their city rivals. Meanwhile, Manchester United are involved in a race for Champions League qualification but can get themselves back into the title race with a win in this fixture.

MCI vs MUN, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Ederson (MCI) must be your keeper for this clash.

MCI vs MUN, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Joao Cancelo (MCI), Ruben Dias (MCI), Harry Maguire (MUN) and Luke Shaw (MUN) must be your defenders.

MCI vs MUN, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Ilkay Gundogan (MCI), Bernardo Silva (MCI), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) and Fred (MUN) must be your midfielders.

MCI vs MUN, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Raheem Sterling (MCI) and Edinson Cavani (MUN) must be your forwards.

MCI vs MUN, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ederson (MCI), Joao Cancelo (MCI), Ruben Dias (MCI), Harry Maguire (MUN), Luke Shaw (MUN), Ilkay Gundogan (MCI), Bernardo Silva (MCI), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Fred (MUN), Raheem Sterling (MCI) and Edinson Cavani (MUN).

Raheem Sterling (MCI) must be your captain for this clash while Bruno Fernandes (MUN) can be named as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2021 07:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).