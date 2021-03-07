Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: It is time for the Manchester Derby in the English Premier League, with league leaders Manchester City looking to continue with their winning momentum. Pep Guardiola’s team have won their last 21 games in all competition, often playing with machine-like precision. There is no team in Europe at the moment that can match their style of play, and it will be a test of nerves for Manchester United to come up even with a bare minimum of a point. Manchester United were once title contenders, but a solitary win in their last five games have dented all their hopes. They find themselves in a top-four race again, which will undoubtedly hurt their fans. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the backing of the board for now, but there has to be improvements in the results for him to land a new contract. Manchester City versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 10:00 PM. Jack Grealish Finally Reveals Why He Didn’t Join Manchester United Last Summer.

Manchester City have Ruben Dias and John Stones in defence, and they remind us a lot about the partnership of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Matic during Manchester United’s glory days. Their colossal defensive prowess means they have conceded just thrice in the last 16 matches. Raheem Sterling is expected to lead the line with Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez providing the width. The mercurial Kevin de Bruyne is the playmaker in midfield with Rodri as the sweeper. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at live streaming, live telecast, venue and other details of the MCI vs MUN match.

When is Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester City vs Manchester United match in the Premier League will be played on March 7 (Sunday). The game will be held at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and it is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Manchester United match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

Eric Bailly is likely to start in defence ahead of Victor Lindelof, whose back problem has given him nightmares recently. Fred and Scott McTominay is the first choice midfield pairing for the visitors, with Bruno Fernandes ahead of them. Edinson Cavani is now fully fit to lead the attack, with Daniel James and Marcus Rashford’s pace in the wide areas coming handy.

Manchester United’s long unbeaten away run is likely to end tonight with the mighty Manchester City all set to slay them in their own backyard.

