An unfortunate incident occurred during the ongoing CONCACAF Gold Cup as a Mexico Fan got stabbed and left bloodied during violence in the stands. The incident took place during the Mexico and Qatar match at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. A video footage was recovered which revealed about 10 Mexican supporters engaged in a brawl after Mexico got beaten by Qatar in the match. A man was spotted approaching the group with knife over his head then thrusted his knife among them before getting knocked to the floor. The victim collapsed on the seat as the fight continued and after removing his shirt he discovered he was bleeding from his chest. Corinthians Midfielder Luan Attacked by Brazilian Fans at a Party in Sao Paulo.

Later Police revealed although the victim was still critical, he was in stable condition, and they also confirmed hunt for a suspect responsible for the whole mishap. They spotted another Person of Interest to the suspect and requested the public to help track them down. Reportedly, the person of interest was described as a woman with dark hair and wearing a similar Mexico jersey. Santa Clara police is urging anyone who recognizes the pair to contact them and not try to apprehend them. While, the suspected knifeman is described as being between 25 and 35 years old, with short, dark hair and a thin mustache and beard.

The video footage was recovered from spectators filming the fight as the group continued their brawl for about 10 minutes, crossing punches, throwing drinks and knocking supporters down before police arrived on the scene. In one of those the victim was spotted in bloodied condition with an open wound near his neck and the victim trying to stop the bleeding using water and his Mexico jersey. Argentina Footballer Emiliano Martinez Rescued in Police Vehicle After Excited Fans Damage His Car During Kolkata Tour.

Witnesses later accused security of being 'lax' and not checking bags. In a joint statement from Levi’s Stadium and CONCACAF they said 'ensuring the safety of our guests is our highest priority.' They added that they’re cooperating with law enforcement and wish the victim a swift recovery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2023 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).