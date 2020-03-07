Mohamed Salah Surpasses Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres to Create This Prolific Record During Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2020

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah has emerged as one of the best players for Liverpool ever since he has joined the Reds. The Egyptian forward has been in red hot form ever since and today during the match against Bournemouth, he netted a goal once again and created this prolific record. Mohamed Salah during the game against Bournemouth netted a goal at the 25th minute of the game and scored an equaliser. With this goal, he went on to surpass Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres as he scored the 20th goal of this season. He became the first player since Micheal Owen to have scored 20 goals for three consecutive seasons. Mohamed Salah Scores Against West Ham, Egyptian Now Has Second-Most Goal Contributions in Top 5 European Leagues Since His Transfer to Liverpool (See Full List).

So far in the history of Premier League, only Mohamed Salah and Michael Owen have achieved this feat. Also, this was his 100th appearance for the Reds and overall, he has scored 70 goals so far. Talking about the match, Sadio Mane put the team on 2-1 with a goal at the 33rd minute of the game and set the Internet buzzing. Now, check out the records below.

Sadio Mane scored his 17th goal of the season and thus led Liverpool to a win. With this win, the Reds continue to dominate the Premier League 2019-20 points table. The team now has 82 points in their kitty. The team has played 29 games so far in the Premier League and has lost one game and one of them ended with a draw. The team has so far won 27 games in the league.