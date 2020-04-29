Mohamed Salah Sweats it Out in Gym, Enjoys Movies Amid Lockdown (See Pics)

Mohamed Salah (Photo Credits: Getty)

Amid lockdown due to coronavirus, each of these sportsmen is spending their time home by doing those activities which they could do due to their hectic schedule. Things are no different with the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah who has been catching up with movies in his leisure time and the Liverpool footballer has been doing his best to keep himself in the best of shape for the upcoming season. The Egyptian star posted a picture of himself in the gym and then a few snaps of him watching a comedy movie. Mohamed Salah Hilariously Trolled by Dejan Lovren in his new Instagram post Ahead of Liverpool vs Burnley, EPL 2019.

Amid lockdown and the menace of the coronavirus, all the live-action across the globe has been brought to a halt. The English Premier League has been postponed for an indefinite period of time. Needless to say that the players are waiting for the matches to start soon and amid the lockdown, Salah is making the most of this break. Check out the picture below:

Salah shared a video of the movie he was watching on the Instagram story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Salah working out

Mohamed Salah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Not very long ago we told you that Salah posted a shirtless picture of himself where his colleague Dejan Lovren had trolled the Egyptian forward hilariously. In the snap, Salah showed off his abs. As per the latest report, the English Premier League 2019-20 could start soon. The matches could be conducted behind closed doors with the absence of fans. The EPL 2019-20 games could start on May 30, 2020, as per the latest report.