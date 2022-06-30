Mohamed Salah is expected to leave Liverpool at the end of the 2022-23 season, according to a report in the Daily Mirror. The Egyptian star is set to see out his contract at Anfield and depart as a free agent, after not being able to agree on a deal. Albeit next season, he would be the second big star to leave Anfield after Sadio Mane's departure to Bayern Munich earlier this summer. Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Spurs Close to Signing Richarlison From Everton

Salah had earlier shared that he would remain at Liverpool in the upcoming season and if his representatives and the club fail to arrive at a new deal, the talismanic forward would be available for pre-contract with other clubs who might be interested in signing him. Real Madrid reportedly were monitoring Salah's situation at Liverpool and could cash in on this opportunity if the player doesn't sign a new deal at Liverpool. Despite the club's efforts, a new contract has not been agreed upon yet.

The winger has had a massive impact at Liverpool since his arrival in 2017. He has consistently produced goals, which helped Liverpool win major honours like the Premier League and Champions League, among other titles. He also had topped both the scorers' and assists' charts last season in the Premier League in another strong display of consistency.

