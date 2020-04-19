Mohun Bagan Named I-League 2019-20 Champions, Maroons Thank AIFF Committee for Showing Sportsman Spirit

Mohun Bagan (Photo Credits: Twitter|@ILeagueOfficial)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the remaining matches of the I-League were cancelled and Mohun Bagan were declared as champions. This decision was taken after the All India Football Federation’s league committee met on Saturday. Before the tournaments suspension, the West Bengal side had 39 points in the season, 16 ahead of second-placed East Bengal with four games remaining. As catching the maroons was mathematically impossible, they were deemed as 2019-20 I-League champions. I-League 2019–20: Mohun Bagan to Be Declared Champions As AIFF Decide to Cancel Remaining Matches Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

On March 10, Papa Diawara scored the 80th-minute winner against Aizwal FC at the Kalyani Stadium to give Mohun Bagan an unassailable lead in the league. Maroons coach Kibu Vicuna said ‘The League Committee confirmed today what we won deservedly in football grounds. We won the league on March 10 when we beat Aizwal FC.’ ATK and Mohun Bagan Announce Merger, Newly Formed Club to Compete in ISL 2020–21 Season.

In an official statement, the newly crowned I-League champions thanked the AIFF committee and other teams for making the decision. ‘We sincerely thank AIFF League committee and Chennai City FC, Punjab FC, Churchill Brothers, NEROCA FC, TRAU FC, Aizawl FC, Gokulam Kerala FC and Real Kashmir FC for showing exemplary sportsman spirit to formally acknowledge Mohun Bagan as deserving champions of I-League 2019-20’

This is the first time since the 2014-15 season that Mohun Bagan have lifted the I-League trophy after finishing as runners-up on two separate occasions. The champions announced a merger with ATK earlier in the year and will be a part of ISL from 2020-21 season.