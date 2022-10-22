Mumbai City FC will clash with Jamshedpur FC in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on October 22, 2022 (Saturday) as both the teams eye to get ahead in the race with three points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Mumbai FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Mumbai City FC 2–0 Odisha FC, ISL 2022–23: MCFC Registers Their First Win of the Season

Mumbai City FC have started their campaign with a stalemate against Hyderabad FC but quickly returned to winning ways against Odisha FC. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, couldn’t hold on to a promising start as Odisha FC made a late comeback to take the game away from Jamshedpur. They will definitely not want to repeat the same mistake gain in this game.

When Is Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on October 22, 2022 (Saturday). The MCFC vs JFC game has a start time of 05:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2022 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).