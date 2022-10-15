Mumbai City FC return to winning ways as they thrash Odisha FC 2-0 in their second match in the Hero ISL 2022. Mumbai got the lead in the second half from an own goal by Subham Sarangi. Bipin Singh extended that lead very late in the second half. Despite having a good first half, Odisha FC failed to get past the trusted hands of Mumbai City FC Goalkeeper, Phurba Lachenpa.

MCFC registers their first win of the season

