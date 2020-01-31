Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2019–20 Live Streaming on Hotstar: Check Live Football Score, Watch Free Telecast of MUM vs NEUFC in Indian Super League 6 on TV and Online

Mumbai City vs NorthEast United (Photo Credits: ISL)

Mumbai City FC will hope to pip Odisha FC into the fourth place when they host NorthEast United in match 71 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 on January 31, 2020 (Friday). Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United match is ISL 2019-20 will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena with the former looking to break into the top four and the visitors fighting for pride. Both sides scored twice each in the first half and played a 2-2 draw in thee earlier encounter in ISL 6 this season. NorthEast United were then at the top ISL 2019-20 points table and were yet to lose a single match, while Mumbai City had already lost twice in first four games. But fortunes have gone contrasting ways for both teams since then. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and score updates for MUM vs NEUFC match in ISL 2019-20, please scroll down. Mumbai City FC Vs NorthEast United FC - Live Football Score.

Since the 2-2 draw against Mumbai at home in November last year, NorthEast United have played seven games, lost five and are winless. They have won only two matches this season and both came in their opening three games. Robert Jarni’s side are also on a losing run of three successive games and haven’t scored in any of those. The injury to marquee star Asamoah Gyan has really killed NorthEast United’s playoff chance and all they can do now is to save the season and walk home with pride. Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20.

For Mumbai City, fortunes have turned in the second half of the season especially with the form of Amine Chermiti and the return of Modou Sougou from a long injury layoff. Mumbai City beat defending champions Bengaluru FC 2-0 in their last home fixture but were held to 1-1 draw by the bottom-placed Hyderabad FC in their previous match, Mumbai City, surprisingly, have fared better on the road than at home, where in six matches they have lost three times and won only two.

When is Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC match in ISL 2019-20 will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on January 31, 2020 (Friday). MUM vs NEUFC match is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can enjoy the live telecast of Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2019-20 encounter on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League in India. Viewers can watch the game live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will be live streaming the match for its online fans in India. JIO subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV. Meanwhile, fans can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates of Mumbai City vs NorthEast United ISL 2019-20 match.

Mumbai City are ranked fifth with 20 points from 14 games just one behind the fourth-placed Odisha FC, who have also played a game more. A win at home will take Mumbai to Fourth and two points clear of Odisha FC. NorthEast United, on the other, have just 11 points from 12 matches and are second from the bottom.