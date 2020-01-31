MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 6 Football Match

Mumbai City FC. (Photo Credits: Facebook / Mumbai City FC)

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will host NorthEast United (NEUFC) in match 71 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20. MCFC vs NEUFC match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena on January 31, 2020 (Friday). The islanders have a good chance of regaining a place in the top 4 with a win in this clash, meanwhile are looking to end their dismal winless run. Fans searching for tips to create a Dream11 Fantasy Team for Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC clash in ISL 6 can scroll down below. Mumbai City FC Vs NorthEast United FC - Live Football Score.

Mumbai City were denied all three points in their last ISL match against Hyderabad as the home side were offered a 94th-minute penalty which Marko Stankovic converted. The islanders have fallen off the pace a little bit, winning just two of their last five games and this has put them outside of the semi-final spot. NorthEast, on the other hand, are without a win in eight games and have lost five out of them. The Highlanders are enduring a tough season as their last win in ISL came way back in November 2019 against fellow strugglers Hyderabad FC.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeepers – Amrinder Singh (MCFC) should be your keeper for this match.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – You should select four defenders in your team and they can be Sarthak Golui (MCFC), Subashish Bose (MCFC), Kai Heerings (NEUFC) and Reagan Singh (NEUFC).

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Jason Leudo (NEUFC) should be your vice-captain. The other players in your midfield should be Raynier Fernandes (MCFC) and Milan Singh (NEUFC).

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Modou Sougou (MCFC) should be your captain. The remaining places should be filled by Mohamed Larbi (MCFC) and Martin Chaves (NEUFC).

Mumbai City FC are currently fifth in the points table and a win could see then overtake Odisha FC in the final semi-final spot. Meanwhile, The highlanders are in a spot of bother and are ninth will 11 points and need results to go in their favour if they want to challenge for the top 4 positions.