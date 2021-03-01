Mumbai Indians congratulated Mumbai City FC on winning the Indian Super League (ISL) Winners Shield and booking a place in the AFC Champions League. Mumbai City FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 in the final league stage game of ISL 2020-21 to top the league table and clinch the ISL League Winners shield. Mourtada Fall and Bartholomew Ogbeche were the goalscorers for Mumbai City FC, who needed to win to secure the top spot via goal difference. Both ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC ended the league stage on 40 points after 20 games. Mumbai City Face FC Goa; ATK Mohun Bagan Take on NorthEast United in ISL 2020-21 Semis.

Mumbai Indians, who are the defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, congratulated their city neighbours on winning the ISL Winners Shield. The City of Champions. Congratulations to @MumbaiCityFC on winning the @IndSuperLeague League Winners Shield and booking a spot in the AFC Champions League! Get the Trophy home, boys,” Mumbai Indians wrote in a Twitter post. Take a look at their post. Gareth Bale Turns Back Time at Tottenham Hotspur as Manchester United and Chelsea Draw.

Mumbai Indians Congratulate Mumbai City FC

The City of Champions 🙌💙 Congratulations to @MumbaiCityFC on winning the @IndSuperLeague League Winners Shield and booking a spot in the AFC Champions League! 🛡 Get the 🏆 home, boys 👍#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/dksvBJm4ol — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 1, 2021

Sergio Lobera’s Mumbai City FC have now become the second team from India to qualify for the AFC Champions League after FC Goa last season. Mumbai City FC are also set to face FC Goa in the ISL 2020-21 semi-finals.

