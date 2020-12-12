Manchester United (MUN) will take on Manchester City (MCI) in the latest round of Premier League fixtures. MUN vs MCI clash will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium on December 12, 2020 (Saturday). Just one point separates the two teams in the league table and could move into the top four with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create MUN vs MCI EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Free Live Streaming Online.

Manchester United are coming into the game after the crushing defeat against RB Leipzig which saw them crash out of the UEFA Champions League group stage. So this fixture must provide them the added motivation to get all three points. Meanwhile, Manchester City are now unbeaten in five games in all competition and haven’t conceded in any of them, which will give them huge confidence going into a fixture, in which have been on the losing side in recent years. Sergio Aguero Injury Update: Manchester City Striker Won't Start Against Manchester United, Confirms Pep Guardiola.

MUN vs MCI, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Ederson (MCI) must be your keeper.

MUN vs MCI, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Kyle Walker (MCI), Harry Maguire (MUN) and Alex Telles (MUN) must be your defenders.

MUN vs MCI, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Donny Van de Beek (MUN), Ferran Torress (MCI), Kevin de Bruyne (MCI) and Ilkay Gundogan (MCI) must be midfielders.

MUN vs MCI, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Edinson Cavani (MUN) and Gabriel Jesus (MCI) must be your forwards.

MUN vs MCI, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ederson (MCI), Kyle Walker (MCI), Harry Maguire (MUN), Alex Telles (MUN), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Donny Van de Beek (MUN), Ferran Torress (MCI), Kevin de Bruyne (MCI), Ilkay Gundogan (MCI), Edinson Cavani (MUN) and Gabriel Jesus (MCI).

Kevin de Bruyne (MCI) must be picked as the captain of your team while Bruno Fernandes (MUN) can be selected as then vice-captain.

