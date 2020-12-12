Manchester United’s season has taken a turn for the worse again with the Red Devils knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, following a 3-2 loss against RB Leipzig. Next up for them is a massive Manchester Derby, a game they can ill afford to lose considering they are in a decent position in the English Premier League. The Manchester United board firmly believes the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the man to take the club forward and at the moment are not searching for alternatives. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are a point behind their neighbors at the 7th spot and their season has failed to take off so far. A win over their arch enemies is the kind of motivation the City squad needs and they will be up for this big game. Manchester United versus Manchester City will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 11:00 PM. Sergio Aguero Injury Update: Manchester City Striker Won't Start Against Manchester United, Confirms Pep Guardiola.

Anthony Martial is set to feature for Manchester United but doubt remains over the availability of Edinson Cavani. Paul Pogba has his heart set on a move away from Manchester United and looks like the manager has given his green signal for the move. He will rarely feature for the club now so Fred, Scot McTominay and Bruno Fernandes could be the midfield three for the hosts. Upfront Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are certain starters.

Sergio Aguero, who has proven to be Manchester United’s nemesis on countless occasions will not start as confirmed by Pep Guardiola. Kevin de Bruyne has looked off colour so far this campaign but remains a threat. Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez have the tremendous pace but the end product has been lacking in big games.

Manchester United vs Manchester City match in Premier League 2020-21 will take place on December 12, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at Old Trafford and will begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Manchester City match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Manchester City match. Manchester United beat Manchester City thrice last season and looks like the hosts will continue their bragging rights with a hard fought win.

