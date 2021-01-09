Manchester United will look make it to the fourth round of FC Cup 2020-21 when they host Watford in the third round match at Old Trafford on January 9 (Saturday). United were recently knocked out of the Carabao Cup semi-finals after losing 0-2 at home to Manchester City. They are currently second in the Premier League only behind Liverpool on goal difference and can move to top with a win against Burnley. But before that United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will expect his side to beat Watford in the FA Cup third round. Meanwhile, fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best playing XI for Manchester United vs Watford match should scroll down for all details. Manchester United Confirm Signing of Amad Diallo, Netizens Welcome Former Atalanta Winger (Read Tweets).

United have won three of their four FA Cup clashes against Watford, who was also winless at Old Trafford in their last 13 visits and have lost their last nine matches. Watford are currently sixth in the EFL Championship and are still 10 points behind the top spot.

Manchester United vs Watford, FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Dean Henderson (MUN) as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Manchester United vs Watford, FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Marc Navarro (WAT), Alex Telles (MUN) and Ben Wilmot (WAT) should be picked as the defenders.

Manchester United vs Watford, FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Nathaniel Chalobah (WAT), Juan Mata (MUN), Ismaila Sarr (WAT) and Donny van de Beek (MUN) will be picked as the four midfielders.

Manchester United vs Watford, FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Marcus Rashford (MUN), Troy Deeney (WAT), Joao Pedro (WAT) will be the three forwards.

Juan Mata (MUN) should be made the captain for this Dream11 fantasy team while Troy Deeney (WAT) can be made the vice-captain for the Manchester United vs Watford third-round FC Cup 2020-21 match.

