Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details: Napoli saw their unbeaten start in the Italian Serie A come to an end when they lost to league leaders AC Milan in their previous match. Antonio Conte’s men will be looking to quickly return to winning ways when they take on Genoa at home this evening. The Italian champions defeated Sporting 2-1 in Europe and that should have settled their nerves. Opponents Genoa are rock bottom in the standings and it is turning out to be an awful campaign so far for them. They will look to break their two-game losing streak with an improved showing. Juventus 4–3 Inter Milan, Serie A 2025–26: 19-Year-Old Vasilije Adzic’s Stoppage Time Goal Hands La Vecchia Signora Win As Hakan Calhanoglu’s Brace Goes in Vain.

Napoli will be without the services of Amir Rrahmani and Alessandro Buongiorno due to injuries a but skipper Giovanni Di Lorenzo should be back after missing their European tie through suspension. Rasmus Hojlund is back scoring again since making his move from Manchester United and his link-up play with Kevin de Bruyne will be crucial. Scott McTominay, as a wide midfielder along with Matteo Politano, has worked well for the team and the duo will have a key role to play again.

Genoa are missing Nicolae Stanciu and Jean Onana due to injuries. The visitors will opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Junior Messias leading the attack. Vitinha and Ellertsson will need to maintain the width for the team at all times and try and get behind the Napoli backline. Morten Frendrup in midfield will be aiming to break the passing channels of the opposition.

Napoli vs Genoa Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

Match Napoli vs Genoa, Serie A 2025-26 Date Sunday, October 5 Time 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Naples Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Telecast, Streaming Available

When is Napoli vs Genoa, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Napoli will face Genoa in the Serie A 2025-26 on Sunday, October 5. The Napoli vs Genoa Serie A 2025-26 match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Naples and it will start at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Napoli vs Genoa, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Napoli vs Genoa live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Napoli vs Genoa, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Napoli vs Genoa Serie A online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Napoli vs Genoa, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2025-26 live streaming in the absence of a dedicated live streaming partner. The Napoli vs Genoa live streaming online will not be available on any platform in India. But fans can watch Napoli vs Genoa highlights on the DAZN app and website for free. Napoli are a strong team and with Genoa woefully sort on form, it should be a routine win for them.

