High-flying Napoli would lock horns with Rangers in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The Serie A giants have been dominant, both in their domestic competition and the Champions League and they face a side, which are right at the bottom of the Group A table. Napoli, who are yet to lose a game in the Champions League this season, have a 100% record so far, winning all four of their contests and deservedly sitting at the top of the Group A table with 12 points. They have already qualified for the round of 16 stage and would hope to add some more boost to their confidence with another power-packed performance against Rangers. RB Leipzig 3–2 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2022–23: Defending Champions Suffer Season’s First Defeat (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Rangers, as compared to Napoli, are yet to win a single game in the Champions League this season. Out of the round of 16 race, the Scottish club suffered a heavy 7-1 defeat to Liverpool in their last Champions League match. They would be hoping to put in a good show against a tough side in an away match. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is Napoli vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Napoli vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples. The game will be held on October 27, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Napoli vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Napoli vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Napoli vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster of the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Napoli vs Rangers match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

