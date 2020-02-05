Newcastle Fan Shows off His Pe**s After Allan Saint-Maximin’s Brace Helped the Team Secure 3-2 Win Against Oxford

Oxford vs Newcastle (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Newcastle took on Oxford last night at the FA Cup 2019-20 last night at the Kassam Stadium. It was Allan Saint-Maximin’s brace that helped the team win the game 3-2. Needless to say that all the fans and player celebrated the win. However, there was this one particular fan who went overboard as he unzipped his pants and showed off his private part to celebrate the team’s win. The man appeared to stimulate the act of masturbation as the team won the game. BBC who was the official broadcaster of match caught relayed the clip on their channel. Newcastle Manager Steve Bruce Wants Ben Stokes for Centre-Half Position in His Team.

The act caught the attention of the netizens and they reacted on the same. Talking about the match, Sean Longstaff scored a goal in the 15th minute of the game. Jeolinton doubled the lead at the 30th minute. Liam Kelly scored the first goal for Oxford at the 84th minute of the game. Nathan Holland scored an equaliser and a few minutes were added to the game. Allan Saint-Maximin late goal helped the team seal the win for the team.

With this win, Newcastle made their way into the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2006. “I thought we were in complete control until the last five minutes. But overall the better team won. It’s significant for a club like ours to get to the fifth round – I know what it means for the club and the city. We’ve made hard work of it but we’re there,” said Steve Bruce the manager of Newcastle