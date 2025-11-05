UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Newcastle United have struggled with consistency so far this season and are currently 13th in the English Premier League table. They have, however, won their last two games in the Champions League after suffering defeat in the opener against Barcelona. They have an important game coming up this evening, wherein another victory could help them break into the top 10 of the group phase. Their opponent, Athletic Club too, head into this fixture on the back of a victory over Qarabag in their last game, but they have plenty of ground to cover following losses in the first two matches. Newcastle United versus Athletic Club will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecast on the Sony Sports network from 1:30 AM IST. Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Alexis Mac Allister’s Lone Goal Helps The Reds Beat Los Blancos At Anfield.

Anthony Gordon is the latest to join Newcastle United’s injury list, which already has the likes of Yoane Wissa, Valentino Livramento, and Harrison Ashby. Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes will be the picks for the two wide attacking roles alongside central striker Nick Woltemade. Sandro Tonali will be the central midfielder controlling the tempo of the game, allowing Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes to venture forward and support with the attacking play.

Gorka Guruzeta is the pick for Athletic Club’s forward position and providing him support in the final third will be the trio of Oihan Sancet, Nico Williams, and Robert Navarro. Aitor Paredes and Aymeric Laporte should form the defensive partnership with Alejandro Rego and Mikel Jauregizar ahead of the duo in central midfield. Inaki Williams will not feature again for the club in 2025 due to a muscle injury. PSG 1-2 Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Luis Diaz Slams Brace For Die Roten As Defending Champions Suffer First Loss Of UCL Season.

Newcastle United vs Athletic Club UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Newcastle United vs Athletic Club Date Thursday, November 6 Time 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue St James Park, Newcastle Upon Tyne Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Newcastle United vs Athletic Club, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Newcastle United and Athletic Club will face each other in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, November 6. The Newcastle United vs Athletic Club UCL 2025-26 match will be played at the St James' Park in Newcastle Upon Tyne and it will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newcastle United vs Athletic Club, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Newcastle United vs Athletic Club live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD TV channels. For the Newcastle United vs Athletic Club online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Newcastle United vs Athletic Club, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Newcastle United vs Athletic Club, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Newcastle United are slowly getting accustomed to the special Champions League nights at home and they will secure a crucial victory in this game.

