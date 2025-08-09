Club Friendly 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: Newcastle United overachieved last season when they got into the UEFA Champions League after a gruelling campaign. The Magpies will now look into maintaining the stringent levels expected of them this term. They face Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in a friendly this evening with the English team looking to attain some early momentum. Opponents Atletico Madrid were actively involved in the title race for major part of the 2024/25 season but failed to achieve anything significant at end. Manager Diego Simone has a trough job at his disposal as he looks to fight his way back to the top. Newcastle United versus Atletico Madrid starts at 8:30 PM IST.

Joe Willock has been ruled out of the clash for Newcastle United due to a calf injury. Sven Botman will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Nick Pope will be the goalkeeper in this game with Fabin Schar and Dan Burn leading the backline. Bruno Guimaraes will be the midfield powerhouse for the Magpies.

Julian Alvarez is the key player in attack for Atletico Madrid after his 29 goals exploits last term. Conor Gallagher, Clement Lenglet, and Alexander Sorloth are all expected to be involved in this game. Jan Oblak is a veteran in this team and his calming influence in goal will be crucial for the side.

Newcastle United vs Atletico Madrid Match Details

Match Newcastle United vs Atletico Madrid Date Saturday, August 9 Time 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue St. James' Park Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When Is Newcastle United vs Atletico Madrid Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match? Date Time and Venue

Newcastle United will play host to La Liga side Atletico Madrid in a pre-season club friendly on Saturday, August 9. The Newcastle United vs Atletico Madrid club friendly is slated to be played at St. James' Park, and will begin at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Manchester United Unveil Redeveloped Training Facility for Men’s Team at Carrington (Watch Video).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Newcastle United vs Atletico Madrid, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, there's no live telecast available of the Newcastle United vs Atletico Madrid match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to find Newcastle United vs Atletico Madrid live telecast on any TV channel. For Newcastle United vs Atletico Madrid online viewing options, read below.

Is Newcastle United vs Atletico Madrid, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

Newcastle United will feel confident of getting the job done this evening and should secure a 2-1 win.

