A fan ran onto the pitch and chased the referee during the Port Vale vs Portsmouth match in League 2023-24. This incident occurred reportedly after the referee Craig Hicks had awarded a penalty to Portsmouth and Colby Bishop converted it from the spot. The irate fan was not happy and chased the referee on the football pitch before he was stopped by the officials. That goal turned out to be the only one of the game as Portsmouth beat Port Vale 1-0. Port Vale also issued a club statement wherein they condemned this act by the fan and said that they will ensure everything is done so that the 'individual is dealt with'. Lionel Messi Signs Fan's Argentina Jersey in Middle of Traffic, Video Goes Viral

Watch Video Here:

OH NY GOD 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HBaU4eoQai — Ash Farrell (@Fazzer1411) January 27, 2024

Port Vale Official Statement:

Port Vale Football Club condemn the actions of the individual who entered the field of play during today’s match against Portsmouth. We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the matter and the individual is dealt with a zero tolerance approach. We remind all… pic.twitter.com/iaaqnuxqOc — Port Vale FC (@OfficialPVFC) January 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)