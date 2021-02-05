World's most expensive footballer and one of the best talents, Neymar celebrates his 29th birthday on February 5, 2021 (Friday). The Brazilian attacker became the world's most expensive footballer when he joined Paris Saint-Germain for a record 222 million Euros from Barcelona in 2017. He has enjoyed a trophy-laden club career with league title wins in Brazil, Spain and France. Neymar has also won the UEFA Champions League, Europe's premier tournament, with Barcelona in 2015 and reached the final last season with PSG. With Brazil, Neymar won the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2013. Take a look at some facts of Neymar on his 29th birthday. Neymar Jr Birthday Special: Check Out 5 Best Photos of Brazilian Striker.

Spotted by Brazilian club Santos, Neymar came into prominence after leading Santos to four titles. He won the Copa do Brazil (2010), Copa Libertadores (2011), Recopa Sudarmericana (2012) and the Campeonato Paulista (2010, 2011 & 2012) with club Santos FC and lifted the 2011 South American Youth Championship with Brazil before joining Barcelona in 2013. As he turns 29, take a look at some facts about him. Neymar Jr Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download: Happy Birthday Neymar Greetings, HD Photos in Brazil and PSG Football Jersey and Positive Messages To Share Online.

Neymar was born as Neymar da Silva Santos Junior in Mogi das Cruzes, Sao Paulo, Brazil to Neymar Sr. and Nadine da Silva on February 05, 1992

Neymar was interested in Futsal and street football as a child but later shifted his focus into becoming a professional footballer

In 2013, Cartoonist Mauricio de Sousa wrote a comic book named “A Boy With Talent” making Neymar one of only few players to have comic books named after them

He is the first Brazilian athlete to have appeared on the cover of Time Magazine

Neymar holds a rare record of scoring his 100th professional goal on the occasion of his 20th birthday

He became the most expensive player of all-time when Paris Saint-Germain signed him from Barcelona in a move worth €222 million

Neymar with 26 goals from 101 matches is already the third-highest goal-scorer for his national team Brazil behind only Pele and Ronaldo

He is the first player ever to score in a Copa Libertadores and UEFA Champions League Final

Neymar is also the eighth player to win both the Copa Libertadores and UEFA Champions League trophies

Neymar, along with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez holds the record for scoring the highest number of goals (131) as an attacking trio in Spanish football history

Neymar is the youngest Brazilian to appear in 100 international matches with the national team

He was part of the historic Brazilian team that won the nation’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in 2016

Neymar was the first player to score in the final of both the Copa Libertadores and UEFA Champions League and the eighth player overall to win both the continental trophies. He also finished the Champions League season with 10 goals, joint highest with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, making him the first since Kaka in 2006-07 to top the Champions League scoring charts along with the other two. Happy Birthday, Neymar!

