Born on February 5, 1992, Neymar Jr has been one of the most efficient forwards produced by Brazil. Neymar has been regarded as one of the best players in the world. He made his professional debut at the age of 17 and represented Santos. He helped the club win two successive Campeonato Paulista championships, a Copa do Brasil, and the 2011 Copa Libertadores; the latter being Santos' first since 1963. Post which he joined Barcelona with Lionel Messi. As of now, he is playing for PSG and has been shattering many records. Apart from his records Neymar Jr is also known for his style and is often in news for his posts on social media. As the PSG forward turns a year older, let's have a look at the best posts of Neymar. Neymar Jr Aware About His Responsibilities at PSG But Says 'Won't Stop Partying'.

During the practice session:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ene10ta Érre 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr)

This photo was snapped during Neymar's practice session. Neymar Jr is seen having a gala time during the practice session. Looks like Neymar is having a ball of a time even during the practice session.

Celebrating Christamas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ene10ta Érre 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr)

Neymar was seen celebrating Christmas with his family and he was all smiles as he posed for a picture. He posted the snap on social media and also tagged his mother.

With Lionel Messi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ene10ta Érre 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr)

It's no secret that Neymar Jr has been very close to Lionel Messi. Recently he had even admitted that he wishes to reunite with his former Barcelona teammate. Having a picture with Messi on Neymar's social media is no big surprise.

With his son

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ene10ta Érre 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr)

Here's another snap, that would make you go aww! Neymar Jr is seen playing at the beach with his son Davi Lucca da Silva Santos. Needless to say that the fans were quite happy with the snap.

Black Lives Matter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ene10ta Érre 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr)

Neymar has been very vocal about various issues and this time he had risen his voice about Black Lives Matter campaign. The post bagged him a lot of praises on social media.

That's all we have for now! If you think we have missed out on your favourite snaps, do let us know with your comments below. Coming back to Neymar's birthday, we wish him a very Happy Birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2021 09:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).