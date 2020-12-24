The year 2020 has changed our lives in many ways. The COVID-19 brought in the biggest change where the sports are mostly played in the empty stadiums after the disease halted the sporting activities all around the world for about three months. Also this year we had the sportsmen from all over the world also stood up for the campaign Black Lives Matter. Most of the footballers including Neymar have supported the moment. In this year-ender, we shall bring to you the top five moments of Neymar Jr both on and off the field. Ligue 1 2020-21 Best Forwards: Kylian Mbappe, Memphis Depay and Other Top Strikers in France's Top Division Football League This Season.

Hat-trick against Basaksehir Istanbul

This was one of the best moments by Neymar Jr and can be easily voted as he had scored a hat-trick against Basaksehir Istanbul in the Champions League 2020-21 game. He scored a hat-trick and led the team to a 5-1 in the home game. The video of the goals is posted above.

Stand Against Racism

During the Champions League 2020-21 against Istanbul, the match was halted as one of the officials from Basaksehir Istanbul was abused racially. Neymar Jr and his team walked away from the game and the former Barcelona star shared a post on social media.

Funny video with his son Davi Lucca da Silva Santos

So this was during the lockdown when the sporting personalities were chilling at home. Here's how Neymar Jr let out his funny side and gave a ROFL moment to all the fans.

Crying Neymar

Sports can make you cry and hers was another example of the same. PSG lost the Champions League 2020-21 finals to Bayern Munich and Neymar Jr couldn't control his tears. Check out the post above.

With Lionel Messi

Here was another moment where he had posted a picture with Lionel Messi. Not very long ago did Neymar express his desire to play with Messi. Post this, put up a picture of Lionel Messi on social media.

That's all we have for now, if you think that we have missed out any of your favourite moments, feel free to leave your comments below. We wish you guys a Happy New Year in advance.

